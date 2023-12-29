High school basketball: Four parish teams advance on first day of ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational

High school basketball: Four parish teams advance on first day of ‘Doc’...

Four parish teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational with first-round victories Thursday.

The tournament, which features 14 boys and 15 girls teams, is sponsored by the Willis-Knighton Health System.

In the boys division, host Airline defeated Loyola 63-36 and Bossier downed Gibsland-Coleman 71-61.

In other boys games involving parish teams, Haughton fell to Minden 52-47 and Benton lost to Northwood 56-49.

Airline (7-7) faces Booker T. Washington (9-4) at 3 p.m. Friday at Airline. Bossier (10-5) takes on Minden (9-3) at noon at Benton.

The Airline-BTW winner faces the Bossier-Minden winner in the semifinals at 7:30 at Airline.

In the girls division, Airline topped Loyola 57-15 and Benton defeated Zwolle 67-55.

Bossier fell to East Beauregard in another first-round game.

Airline (12-4) plays BTW (8-9) at 1:30 at Airline. Benton (10-8) faces Captain Shreve (7-6) at 1:30 at Benton.

The Airline-BTW winner plays the Hornbeck-East Beauregard winner in the semifinals at 6 at Airline. The Benton-Captain Shreve winner plays the Arcadia-Gibsland-Coleman winner at 6 at Benton.

At Airline, Kevin White Jr. led the Airline boys with 19 points. George Tillman added 13 and Jayden Gladney 12.

Ke’Zyriah Sykes paced the Airline girls with 15 points. Paige Marshall scored 11. Tomya Grider chipped in eight.

At Benton, Javon Johnson poured in 30 points to lead the Bossier boys. Kerel Dean added 16.

Johnson had 11 points and Dean 10 in the first half. The Bearkats led 34-19.

Johnson scored 14 of Bossier’s 17 third-quarter points and the Bearkats took a 51-36 lead into the fourth.

Demarquis Durham and DeAvery Durham led Gibsland-Coleman with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Avery Ryan, Kryshna Bostic and Taylor Brown all scored 11 in the Benton girls’ victory. Reily Washington had 10.

Chloe Bailey and Addison Morris chipped in eight each.

Bostic made three 3-pointers. She sank two in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 19-5 lead.

Benton led 30-20 at the half and 51-33 after three quarters.

Kayla Kimbrough and Kourtney Sepulvado led Zwolle with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Greg Manning led the Benton boys with 21 points.

Matrice Sullivan led Northwood with 21.

Haughton led 36-35 after three quarters but Minden outscored the Bucs 17-11 in the fourth.

Haughton’s Jayden Carey hit three 3s and scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half. Josh Ross had 12 in the game.

Cameron Parker and Darnell Morris led Minden with 1& and 15 points, respectively.

Defending boys champion Huntington pulled out a 50-47 victory over Ringgold in one of the day’s best games.

Tyler Welch and Keontae Kennedy paced the Raiders with 11 points each. Jbari Adams led Ringgold with 18.

Kadyn Collins scored 36 points in the Ebarb boys’ 74-64 victory over Homer.

Hannah Mouton scored 32 in the Northwood girls’ 64-57 loss to Arcadia. KeHonesty Williams led Arcadia with 21.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

Airline 63, Loyola 36

BTW 79, Hornbeck 38

Bossier 71, Gibsland-Coleman 61

Minden 52, Haughton 47

Ebarb 74, Homer 64

Huntington 50, Ringgold 47

Northwood 56, Benton 49

GIRLS

Airline 57, Loyola 15

BTW 58, Ebarb 27

Benton 67, Zwolle 55

Captain Shreve def. Minden

Hornbeck 59, Homer 25

East Beauregard 72, Bossier 15

Arcadia 64, Northwood 57

FRIDAY’S GAMES

AT AIRLINE

Loyola vs. Ebarb (girls), 10:30 a.m.

Arcadia vs. Gibsland-Coleman (girls), noon

Airline vs. BTW (girls), 1:30

Airline vs. BTW (boys), 3

Loyola-Ebarb winner vs. Homer-Bossier winner (girls), 4:30

Airline-BTW winner vs. Hornbeck-East Beauregard winner (girls), 6

Airline-BTW winner vs. Bossier-Minden winner (boys), 7:30

AT BENTON

Homer vs. Bossier (girls), 9 a.m.

Gibsland-Coleman vs. Haughton (boys), 10:30

Bossier vs. Minden (boys), noon

Benton vs. Captain Shreve (girls), 1:30

Huntington vs. Ebarb (boys), 3

Zwolle-Minden winner vs. Northwood (girls), 4:30

Benton-Captain Shreve winner vs. Arcadia-Gibsland-Coleman winner (girls), 6

Huntington-Ebarb winner vs. Northwood (boys), 6:30

AT COPE

Zwolle vs. Minden (girls), 10:30 a.m.

Hornbeck vs. East Beauregard (girls), noon

Loyola-Hornbeck winner vs. Gibsland-Coleman-Haughton winner (boys), 4:30

Ringgold-Homer winner vs. Benton (boys), 6

BOYS BRACKET

GIRLS BRACKET