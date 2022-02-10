High school basketball: Friday’s semifinals set in MAIS South 3A tournament at PCA

High school basketball: Friday’s semifinals set in MAIS South 3A tournament at...

Friday’s semifinals are set in the MAIS South 3A tournament at Providence Classical Academy.

In the boys division, Providence Classical (20-6), which received a first-round bye, faces Wilkinson County (Miss.) Christian Academy (14-7) at 7:45 p.m. WCCA defeated Claiborne Academy 41-38 in the first round.

In the other semifinal, Discovery Christian (18-5) plays Prairie View at 6:30. Discovery Christian defeated Tallulah Academy 61-30, and Prairie View defeated Ben’s Ford 64-39 in the first round.

The championship game is at 5:15 Saturday.

In the girls division, WCCA plays Claiborne Academy (10-14) at 4, and Franklin Academy (13-7) takes on Prairie View at 5:15.

In first-round games, Claiborne defeated Discovery Christian 30-19, WCCA downed Tallulah 48-31 and Prairie View dropped Ben’s Ford 48-35. Franklin Academy received a bye.

The championship game is at 2:15 Saturday.

All eight teams will advance to the 3A state tournament Feb. 15-19 at Greenville (Miss.) Christian.