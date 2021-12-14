High school basketball: Haughton boys down Minden; Plain Dealing boys fall by one; Tuesday’s boys and girls games

The Haughton Bucs had their 10-game winning streak stopped Saturday night. They started a new one Monday.

The Bucs defeated the Minden Crimson Tide 50-39 at home.

Elsewhere, the Plain Dealing Lions dropped a tough 62-61 decision to North Webster at home.

Laythan Delaney and Zion Nelson led Haughton (11-2) with 13 points each. AJ Vasquez and KJ Allen added eight and seven, respectively.

The Bucs trailed 13-11 after the first quarter. Nelson scored seven in the second quarter, equaling Minden’s total, and Haughton led 25-20 at the half.

It was still just a five-point game after three. Delaney and Nelson each scored six to help the Bucs pull away in the fourth.

Minden dropped to 1-10.

At Plain Dealing, Carnez Hillmon had a huge game for the Lions with 35 points.

Plain Dealing trailed 43-39 after three quarters. Hillmon scored 17 in the fourth quarter to give the Lions a chance to win. He was 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

Kendric Blanks added nine points.

Jamarcus Stephens led North Webster (4-6) with 28 points, including six 3-pointers.

Here is Tuesday’s schedule of boys and girls games.

Boys

Evangel Christian (7-1) at Airline (5-1)

Benton (4-8) at Ruston (9-3)

Bossier (8-4) at Captain Shreve (5-2)

Plain Dealing (1-7) at North Caddo (3-9)

Girls

Southwood (7-3) at Airline (9-5)

Benton (9-3) at Byrd (8-2)

Haughton (8-3) at Parkway (11-1)

BTW (9-5) at Bossier (1-9)

Plain Dealing (5-8) at North Caddo (2-7)