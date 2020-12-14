High school basketball: Haughton edges Minden in boys game; 1-5A girls teams begin district play Tuesday

The Haughton Buccaneers defeated the Minden Crimson Tide 46-44 in boys high school basketball action Monday night at Minden.

The game was tied at 27 after three quarters. Ryan Rimmer scored all 13 of his points in the final quarter as the Bucs (3-2) pulled out the victory.

Laythan Delaney added 11 points, and KJ Allen had eight.

Haughton avenged a 48-46 loss to Minden (3-5) on Nov. 23 at Haughton.

In boys games Tuesday night, Airline is at Lincoln Prep, Benton hosts Northwood, Bossier visits Booker T. Washington, Parkway is at Magnolia School of Excellence and Plain Dealing hosts North Caddo.

District 1-5A girls teams open district play Tuesday.

Parkway visits Haughton, Benton hosts Byrd and Airline is at Southwood.

In non-district games, Bossier is at BTW and Plain Dealing hosts North Caddo.