High school basketball: Haughton girls, Plain Dealing boys win Haughton tournament championships

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Plain Dealing Lions successfully defended their titles in the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational tournament sponsored by Dak Prescott On Saturday at Haughton.

Haughton rallied from double digits down in the third quarter to defeat Northwood 60-56 in the girls championship game.

Plain Dealing pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 53-45 victory over Lakeside in the boys championship game.

Girls MVP Takaiyah Sweeney scored 29 points to lead Haughton.

She hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 in the first quarter but the Lady Bucs trailed 18-15. The Lady Falcons extended the lead to 34-25 at the half.

Forcing turnovers with full-court pressure, Haughton rallied in the third quarter. Sweeney scored 10 points and Lady Bucs got as close as 45-42 late in the quarter. But Northwood knocked down a 3-pointer from way behind the arc at the buzzer and led by six going into the fourth.

Haughton kept the pressure on and tied the game at 51 with 4:43 left. The Lady Bucs took the lead on a basket with 4:27 to play. Northwood tied it at 53. Haughton then went ahead to stay with a 6-0 run.

Taralyn Sweeney scored 11 of her 22 points in the final period. Takaiyah Sweeney was 4-of-6 from the free throw line and scored six.

Haughton outscored Northwood 18-8 in the fourth.

Boys MVP Darrien Perry scored 19 to lead Plain Dealing past Lakeside.

The game was close most of the way. The Lions got a layup at the end of the third quarter to get within one.

The Warriors still led 45-44 with 3:26 to play. Forcing turnovers and taking advantage of some cold shooting by Lakeside, Plain Dealing closed the game with a 9-0 run.

Perry, who didn’t score in the third quarter, had nine in the fourth. The Lions outscored the Warriors 16-7.

Freshman Tre Boyd added eight points for the Lions.

Branthony Brown and Orlando Roberson led Lakeside with 12 points each. Roberson hit four 3s.