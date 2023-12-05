High school basketball: Haughton girls run record to 11-0; Bossier girls down Byrd

High school basketball: Haughton girls run record to 11-0; Bossier girls down...

The Haughton Lady Bucs ran their record to 11-0 with a 59-52 victory over Pleasant Hill Monday night at Pleasant Hill.

In other girls games, Bossier defeated Byrd 40-34 at Byrd and Plain Dealing fell to North Webster 43-34 at Plain Dealing.

In a boys game, Plain Dealing lost to North Webster 76-43.

At Pleasant Hill, Skylar Branch led Haughton with 21 points,

Shaniya Perkins added 16 and Abbie Hooper 13.

Perkins scored 10 in the first quarter and the Lady Bucs trailed 18-17.

The Lady Eagles hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and maintained the one-point lead at the half.

Branch scored nine in the third quarter and Hooper made a 3. Haughton led 49-46 going into the fourth.

The Lady Bucs limited Pleasant Hill (8-5) to six points in the fourth.

Haughton is playing in the Cedar Creek tournament later this week.

At Byrd, Zamarion Carter poured in 17 points as Bossier avenged a 31-30 loss to the Lady Jackets on Friday.

Orianna Edwards chipped in eight points.

Carter sank took from behind the arc in the first half and scored 12 as the Lady Kats took a 20-16 lead.

Bossier led 30-27 after three quarters. Anijah Hardy hit a 3 in the fourth as Bossier kept the Lady Jackets from rallying.

Bossier (6-4) hosts Ouachita Parish Tuesday,

At Plain Dealing, Jakayla Douglas paced the Lady Lions with 15 points.

Brianna Newton added 12.

Plain Dealing led 18-16 at the half. But the Lady Knights outscored the Lady Lions 13-6 in the third quarter for a 29-24 lead.

Plain Dealing (4-7) hosts Lakeside Friday.

Tyrese Kimble and Jayden Ray scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Plain Dealing boys. Jordan Green added 12.