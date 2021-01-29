High school basketball: Haughton girls win, but cancellations rule Friday night

There have been many cancellations this season because of COVID-19 issues, but Friday was a particularly tough night for parish teams.

The Haughton and Airline girls teams were apparently the only ones that played.

In District 1-5A games, Haughton defeated Byrd 54-44 on the road, and Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 37-28 at home.

In District 1-5A boys, the Parkway at Benton and Natchitoches at Airline games were cancelled. There was no indication on their schedules on the LHSAA website that the Haughton-Byrd game was cancelled, but no score had been posted or reported to The Press-Tribune as of late Friday night.

The Southwood-Captain Shreve game was also cancelled.

Natchitoches Central (14-1, 5-0) leads the district. Parkway (9-4, 5-1) is second followed by Southwood (11-11, 3-2), Benton (17-7, 3-4), Airline (4-11, 1-4) and Haughton (5-8, 1-6).

In District 1-3A boys, Bossier’s game at North Webster was cancelled. In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing’s game at Calvary Baptist was cancelled.

Bossier (13-8, 3-0) leads 1-3A. The Bearkats’ game Tuesday at Loyola has already been postponed.

In District 1-5A girls, the Parkway at Benton was cancelled. Plain Dealing’s District 1-1A at Calvary Baptist was also cancelled.

In the other District 1-5A game, Captain Shreve defeated Southwood 57-42 at home.

Captain Shreve (15-5, 8-1) and Parkway (15-3, 7-1) remained tied for first in the loss column. The Lady Gators and Lady Panthers are scheduled to play Feb. 9 at Parkway.

Benton (13-6, 6-2) is in third, just one game back in the loss column. Southwood (21-8, 7-3) is in fourth. The Lady Cowboys are the only team to not have had at least one district game cancelled.

At Byrd, Haughton improved to 8-16 overall and 2-6 in district. Byrd dropped to 4-12 and 0-8.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings fell to 11-14 and 1-7. Natchitoches Central improved to 7-8 and 2-5