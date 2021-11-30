High school basketball: Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational begins Wednesday; Tuesday night’s schedule of boys and girls games

Home Sports-Free High school basketball: Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational begins Wednesday; Tuesday night’s schedule...

After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jack Clayton Haughton Invitational tournament returns Wednesday with a few changes.

It will be a boys teams only event. It won’t be a bracket tournament with championship and consolation finals. Instead, it will be a series of nine games with three Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Here is the schedule.

Wednesday 

5, Parkway vs Minden

6:15, Byrd vs Plain Dealing

7:30, Haughton vs Magnolia

Thursday 

5, Parkway vs Magnolia 

6:15, Haughton vs Plain Dealing

7:30, Byrd vs Minden

Friday 

5, Byrd vs Magnolia 

6:15, Parkway vs Plain Dealing

7:30, Haughton vs Minden

Here are the games involving parish teams scheduled for Tuesday night.

Boys

Airline at Mansfield 

North Caddo at Haughton 

Northwood at Parkway

Plain Dealing at Gibsland-Coleman 

Girls 

Airline at Mansfield 

West Monroe at Benton 

Ruston at Bossier

Haynesville at Haughton 

Plain Dealing at Gibsland-Coleman

