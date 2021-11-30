High school basketball: Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational begins Wednesday; Tuesday night’s schedule of boys and girls games

After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jack Clayton Haughton Invitational tournament returns Wednesday with a few changes.
It will be a boys teams only event. It won’t be a bracket tournament with championship and consolation finals. Instead, it will be a series of nine games with three Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Here is the schedule.
Wednesday
5, Parkway vs Minden
6:15, Byrd vs Plain Dealing
7:30, Haughton vs Magnolia
Thursday
5, Parkway vs Magnolia
6:15, Haughton vs Plain Dealing
7:30, Byrd vs Minden
Friday
5, Byrd vs Magnolia
6:15, Parkway vs Plain Dealing
7:30, Haughton vs Minden
Here are the games involving parish teams scheduled for Tuesday night.
Boys
Airline at Mansfield
North Caddo at Haughton
Northwood at Parkway
Plain Dealing at Gibsland-Coleman
Girls
Airline at Mansfield
West Monroe at Benton
Ruston at Bossier
Haynesville at Haughton
Plain Dealing at Gibsland-Coleman