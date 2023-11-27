High school basketball: Haughton sweeps Castor

Haughton swept Castor in girls and boys games Monday night.

The Lady Bucs ran their record to 7-0 with a 61-34 victory. The Bucs picked up their first win of the season 77-37.

Bella Hammond led the Lady Bucs with 20 points. She hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter as Haughton pulled away and four overall.

Shaniya Perkins added 13 points and Abbie Hooper nine.

Ambree Collinsworth led Castor with 14.

Ten Haughton players scored in the boys game.

Bowman Lovell led the Bucs with 22 points. Jayden Carey had 12, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Josh Ross and Jordan Walton scored 11 each. Ross sank three 3s.



The Lady Bucs and Bucs return to action Tuesday night with home games against Saline.