After taking Friday off, the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational tournament concludes Saturday at Haughton High.

In the girls championship game at 12:30 p.m., defending champion Haughton (5-1) faces Northwood (11-2).

In the boys championship game at 1:45, defending champion Plain Dealing (2-2) takes on Lakeside (5-3).

In the girls consolation finals at 10 a.m, Lakeside plays Byrd.

In the boys consolation finals at 11:15, Byrd faces North DeSoto.