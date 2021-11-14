High school basketball: Jamboree tips off season

The LHSAA high school basketball season tipped off Saturday with the Bossier Parish Jamboree at Benton.

In boys “games” reported to The Press-Tribune, Haughton downed Airline and Bossier defeated Plain Dealing.

In girls “games,” Airline edged Haughton, Bossier defeated Plain Dealing and Parkway topped Benton.

Boys

Laythan Delaney led Haughton with seven points. KJ Allen and JJ Dudley scored six each.

Bryson Broom and Tre Jackson scored six and five, respectively, for Airline.

Marquis Harris paced Bossier with 16 points. Javon Johnson added 14.

Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing with 12.

Girls

Kori Rice led Airline with six points. Kayla Hampton chipped in four.

Taylor Brown and Abbie Hooper paced Haughton with seven and five points, respectively.

Rikiyah Taylor led Bossier with 10 points. Autum Boyd added eight.

Za’Kiyah Williams topped Plain Dealing with 12.

Mikaylah Williams paced Parkway with 11 points. Chloe Larry and Savannah Wilson tossed in seven each.

Jada Stewart led Benton with seven.

—

The regular season for the parish’s LHSAA schools begins Monday with three girls games — Bossier at Airline, Benton at Ruston and Plain Dealing at Loyola.

Haughton visits Homer on Tuesday and Parkway is at Rayville,

In boys games Tuesday, Bossier visits Southwood, Haughton is at Evangel Christian and Airline visits Northwood,

Airline opens its season Thursday at home against Ruston.

The Battle on the Hardwood Classic girls event starts Wednesday. It again features some of the state’s best teams.

The event will be held at Parkway for the first time. The school’s main and auxiliary gyms will be used.