High school basketball: Jamborees herald start of season

Thanks to COVID-19, the annual Bossier Parish boys and girls basketball jamboree will not be held.

With the usual 12 teams competing, the protocols, such as cleaning and sanitizing, schools must follow to slow the spread of COVID-19 would have meant delays between each “game.”

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be jamborees this season. There will four teams at each site.

Haughton and Airline get things going Thursday with a boys and girls jamboree at Airline, the usual site of the Bossier Parish Jamboree.

The girls “game” begins at 5:30 and will be followed by the boys.

Parkway and Benton are also holding jamborees Saturday.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers host Haynesville at 2 p.m. and Panthers play Calvary Baptist after the COVID-19 protocols have been followed, including sanitization of the gym.

Benton hosts Bossier with the girls game starting at 6.

The regular-season officially begins Monday.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, three Bossier Parish tournaments will not be held, including the annual “Doc” Edwards Invitational. The “Doc” Edwards field usually includes about 30 teams.

The Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational and Parkway tournament have also been canceled.

Bossier High will be hosting its two events, though. The Battle on the Hardwood Classic, which features another strong field of girls teams, is Nov. 18-21.

The 81st Bossier Invitational boys tournament is scheduled for Jan. 6-9.