High school basketball: Late Airline rally comes up just short in ‘Doc’ Edwards boys title game

High school basketball: Late Airline rally comes up just short in ‘Doc’...

Down seven with 24.5 seconds left, the Airline Vikings almost pulled off a remarkable comeback against the Huntington Raiders in the boys championship game of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational Friday night at Airline.

Airline sophomore Kevin White Jr. got the Vikings within one with a layup with 7.3 seconds left. He was fouled but missed the free throw.

However, Airline’s Bryson Broom made a great effort to get the rebound just before it went out of bounds in front of the Airline bench.

After a timeout with 5.2 seconds left, Jayden Gladney inbounded the ball to White, who drove toward the basket looking for a layup and maybe draw a foul.

When he went up for the shot, Huntington’s Antonio Dixon went for the block and appeared to get his hand on the ball.

The shot hit the bottom of the front rim. Huntington’s Antonio Brown got the rebound and time ran out.

The Vikings coaches and players stood around with shocked looks on their faces. They thought there was contact on the shot and wanted a foul. So did the Airline fans in the packed gym.

But it was not to be. The Raiders successfully defended their title, 51-49.

Airline led 25-24 at the half. But Huntington had a strong third quarter and took a 38-32 lead into the fourth.

The Raiders took their biggest lead at 45-37 with 4:42 left in the game.

Huntington went scoreless for the next 3:35, but Airline couldn’t take advantage and trailed 46-39 with 1:07 left.

But Gladney hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 53 seconds left to make it 46-42.

Tyler Welch made one of two free throws with 42.1 seconds left to push the Raiders’ lead back to five.

After the Vikings failed to get a shot off, Welch made two free throws to make it 49-42 with 24.5 seconds left.

White made a layup with 19.5 seconds left. The Vikings forced a jump ball in the backcourt and the arrow pointed their way.

With 13.7 seconds left, Broom was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. He made all three free throws and all of a sudden it was a two-point game.

With 11.5 seconds left, Jacob Stewart sank two free throws and the Raiders led 51-47.

That set the stage for the finish.

Seven Airline players scored in the game. Gladney had a team-high 11 points. Broom and White scored 10 each.

Tre’Von Jackson and Eli Washington had six apiece.

Stewart, named the tournament MVP, scored eight of his game-high 15 in the fourth quarter. Welch added 11.

Welch and teammate Keontae Kennedy were named to the All-Tournament team.

Airline’s selections were White and Jackson.

Huntington improved to 12-5. Airline, which opens District 1-5A play Wednesday at Haughton, dropped to 9-8.

The Vikings and Raiders are scheduled to meet again Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on the final day of the Bossier Invitational.

Arcadia routed Hornbeck 65-32 in the girls championship game.

Justice Young was named the tournament’s MVP. Ariyanna Williams and DeAsia Alexander were named to the All-Tournament team.

Jaida Davis and Hannah Mitchell were Hornbeck’s selections.

Arcadia, which also won the Minden Holiday Classic improved to 19-2. Hornbeck dropped to 15-7.

Bossier defeated Northwood 58-46 in the boys championship game.

Javon Johnson, who had an outstanding tournament, led the Bearkats (12-6) with 20 points. Kernel Dean had 18.

Airline defeated Benton 49-46 in the girls third-place game.

Addison McDowell and Rikiyah Taylor led the Lady Vikings with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Kryshna Bostic paced Benton with 18. She scored 10 in the fourth as the Lady Tigers rallied from an 11-point deficit after three quarters.

Airline (13-5) and Benton (11-10) resume district play Wednesday. The Lady Vikings visit Haughton and the Lady Tigers visit Byrd.

Ringgold defeated Loyola 61-48 in the boys consolation finals.

Jbari Adams led the Redskins (14-6) with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Northwood defeated Homer 52-23 in the girls consolation finals.

Hannah Mouton and Mikayla Rogers led the Lady Falcons (13-8) with 19 points each.