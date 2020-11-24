High school basketball: Manning leads Bossier past Benton in boys action Tuesday

Joseph Manning scored 27 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past the Benton Tigers 68-53 in a boys basketball game Tuesday night at Bossier.

Bossier improved to 4-0. Benton dropped to 2-1.

Manning raised his average to 22.0 points.

Lakavin Thomas added 11 points for the Bearkats. Marquis Harris had 10 and Cinco Bryant nine.

Brodie Romero hit four 3-pointers and led Benton with 18 points.

Jyrell McClendon scored 14 and Dylan Slaid added 11.

Bossier led 11-8 after the first quarter. The Bearkats then outscored the Tigers 24-11 in the second. The second half was basically even.

In girls games Tuesday, Haughton fell to Gibsland-Coleman 44-20 and Airline fell to Many 50-47. The Lady Vikings also lost a close one to Florien, 48-46, Monday.

Haughton is 1-3. Airline is 2-4.