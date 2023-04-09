High school basketball: Mikaylah Williams leads Team USA to victory in first women’s game at Nike Hoop Summit

High school basketball: Mikaylah Williams leads Team USA to victory in first...

Parkway senior Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points to lead Team USA to a 100-79 victory over Team World Sunday night in the first womeogame at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore.

Williams, an LSU signee who led Parkway to its first basketball state championship, also had five rebounds and two assists.

She was 6-of-7 from 3-point range. She was 8-of-13 overall.

Notre Dame commit Hannah Hidalgo of Paul VI High School in New Jersey was Team USA’s second-leading scorer with 13 points,

The Nike Hoop Summit has had a women’s game featuring the nation’s top senior high school players in the nation since 1995 except for 2001-2003 and 2020 and 2021.

The men’s and women’s game’s featured many of the same players that played in the recent McDonald’s All American Games, including Williams and Bronny James, son of LeBron James.