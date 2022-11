High school basketball: Parish jamboree set for Saturday at Bossier

Bossier High is hosting the parish boys and girls jamboree Saturday.

It starts at noon with a girls matchup between Parkway and Haughton.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

Parkway vs. Haughton (boys), 1:15

Plain Dealing vs. Benton (girls), 2:30

Plain Dealing vs. Benton (boys), 3:45

Airline vs. Bossier (girls), 5

Airline vs. Bossier (boys), 6:15

Admission is $8.

The regular season starts Monday.