High school basketball: Parish jamboree set for Saturday at Haughton

The annual Bossier Parish Jamboree is Saturday at Haughton.

Haughton and Benton get things started with a girls game at noon followed by a boys game between Haughton and Airline at 1:15.

Plain Dealing and Benton face off in a boys game at 2:30 following by a girls game between Airline and Parkway at 3:45.

Plain Dealing meets Bossier in a girls game at 5. In the final game at 6:15, the Bossier and Airline boys face off.

The regular season begins next week.

Airline visits West Monroe in boys and girls games Monday. In other girls openers, Benton visits Ruston, Parkway is at Lakeview and Plain Dealing visits Loyola.

In boys games Tuesday, defending non-select Division II state champion Bossier visits Haughton and Parkway is at Calvary Baptist.

In a girls game, Bossier is at Calvary Baptist.

The Benton boys open their season at Loyola Thursday, Nov. 16. The Plain Dealing boys visit Doyline Nov. 21.

There are four new head coaches in the parish — Cedric Washington (Airline boys), Tucker Cox (Airline girls), Drake Smith (Bossier girls) and Robby Lockwood (Plain Dealing girls).