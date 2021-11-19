High school basketball: Parkway, Benton girls post victories on second day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Benton, Haughton boys win

High school basketball: Parkway, Benton girls post victories on second day of...

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers posted victories on the second day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic Thursday night at Parkway.

Parkway defeated Warren Easton 58-34 and Benton dropped Alexandria 56-33.

In aother game at Parkway, the Bossier Lady Kats fell to Homer 45-42.

In the Saline tournament, the Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Saline 62-21.

In a non-tournament game, the Airline Lady Vikings lost to Ruston 51-37 in their home opener.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

Ty’lissa Henderson added 13 and Makenna Miles 11.

Kameryn Washington led Warren Easton with 13.

Williams scored 16 in the first half, including nine in the first quarter, as Parkway built a 31-17 lead.

The Lady Panthers (2-0) play Donaldsonville Friday at 5 p.m.

Marissa Schoth led Benton with 21 points. She scored eight in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers (3-0) raced to a 20-3 lead.

Ella Kate Malley scored nine points and Maddy Ryan eight. Jada Stewart and Tate Sellers chipped in seven each. All of Stewart’s came in the big first quarter.

Benton resumes play in the Classic at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against two-time defending Class 4A state champion LaGrange.

Sanaa Brown led Bossier against Homer with 13 points.

At Saline, Dakota Howard poured in 27 points, including 19 in the first half, to lead the Lady Bucs.

Sara White added 16 as Haughton improved to 2-0.

At Airline, Kayla Hampton scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lady Vikings.

Kori Rice added nine points.

Airline (1-1) faces Washington-Marion in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at 6:30 Friday.

In boys season openers, Benton downed Loyola 49-36 at Loyola, and Airline fell to Ruston 57-45 at Airline.

Jalen Taylor was a double-figure scorer for Benton.

Haughton evened its record at 1-1 with a 54-53 victory over Saline in the Saline tournament.

Here is the remainder of the schedule for the Battle on the Hardwood Classic.

Friday

Main Gym

3:30, Huntington vs. Mansfield

5, Parkway vs. Donaldsonville

6:30, Airline vs. Washington-Marion

8, Southwood vs. LaGrange

Auxiliary Gym

3:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Marshall

5, Captain Shreve vs. Warren Easton

6:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Woodlawn

8, Delhi vs. Alexandria

Saturday

Main Gym

9, Airline vs. Warren Easton

10:30, Benton vs. LaGrange

Noon, Southwood vs. Donaldsonville

1:30, Parkway vs. Bolton

3, Captain Shreve vs. Huntington

Auxiliary Gym

9, Bossier vs. Donaldsonville

10:30, Delhi vs. Washington-Marion

Noon, Haynesville vs. Northwood

1:30, Mansfield vs. Homer

3, Woodlawn vs. Plain Dealing

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.