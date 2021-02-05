High school basketball: Parkway, Bossier boys win tight district games

The Parkway Panthers and Bossier Bearkats pulled out narrow district boys basketball victories Friday night.

In a District 1-5A game, Parkway defeated Southwood 57-54 at Southwood.

In a District 1-3A game, Bossier edged Mansfield 40-37 in overtime at Bossier. Mansfield won the girls game 57-28.

In a District 1-1A boys game, Plain Dealing fell to Ringgold 64-57 at Ringgold.

At Southwood, Bryce Roberts led the Panthers with 17 points.

Quincy Jones added 10 and Mkhael Feaster 8.

Eric McKnight Jr. paced Southwood with 20. Mar’Quarius Johnson chipped in with 13.

Roberts scored seven in the first quarter but Parkway trailed 14-12. Jayden Hardy and Trae Ware hit one 3-pointer each in the second quarter as the Panthers rallied for a 29-24 halftime lead.

Southwood came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring Parkway 16-10 for a 40-39 lead.

Feaster scored five and George Brown four in the fourth to help the Panthers secure the victory. Parkway was 8-of-11 from the free throw line in the quarter.

Parkway improved to 10-5 overall and 6-1 in district. Natchitoches Central (16-1, 5-0), which hasn’t played a district game since Jan. 19, continues to lead.

Parkway and Captain Shreve (15-7, 6-1) are tied for second followed by Southwood (11-12, 3-3), Benton (17-7, 3-4), Airline (4-11, 1-5), Haughton (5-8, 1-6) and Byrd (5-6, 1-6).

At Bossier, the game was typical of recent Bossier games. It was low-scoring and tight all the way. But instead of losing, the Bearkats found a way to come out on top.

Bossier led 19-18 at the half. It was tied at 26 after three quarters and went into overtime tied at 35. The Bearkats edged the Wolverines 5-2 in the extra period.

Freshman Javon Johnson led Bossier (15-9, 5-0) with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Joseph Manning hit two from long range and scored 11.

Sedrick Applewhite added nine and Marquis Harris seven.

Trent Colbert led Mansfield (9-9, 2-2) with 17.

The Bossier girls dropped to 4-14 overall and 2-3 in 1-3A. Mansfield improved to 14-5 and 5-0.

At Ringgold, Darien Perry poured in 28 points to lead the Lions. Carnez Hillmon added nine.

Perry scored 12 of his team’s 18 points in the final quarter. He made three 3-pointers in the game and was 11-of-15 from the free throw line,

As a team, the Lions struggled at the line, making just 20-of-34.