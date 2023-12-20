High school basketball: Parkway, Bossier girls win

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Bossier Lady Kats picked up victories Tuesday night.

Parkway defeated Conway, Ark., 68-53, at Parkway, and Bossier got past Plain Dealing 52-45 at Bossier.

In a boys game, Benton fell to Minden 63-61 at Minden.

At Parkway, Chloe Larry hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

Dakota Howard added 18. Zara Baker and Savannah Wilson scored eight each.

Parkway led 35-21 at the half. Larry scored 15 on five 3s. Howard had 12 points.

The Lady Panthers extended the lead to 54-34 going into the fourth.

Parkway (11-3), which has won five in a row, visits Huntington (13-2) Thursday.

The Lady Panthers will be looking to avenge a 57-38 loss Nov. 18 in The Battle on the Hardwood Classic.

At Bossier, Zamarion Carter poured in 25 points to lead the Lady Kats.

Orianna Edwards added 12. Tobiria Washington chipped in eight.

Jakayla Douglas led Plain Dealing with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Brianna Newton had 10 and Javaria Gilliam eight.

Douglas scored 11 in the first quarter and the Lady Lions jumped out to an 18-9 lead.

Bossier cut the lead to 25-19 at the half.

The Lady Kats grabbed a 37-33 lead after three quarters. Carter scored eight and Edwards six in the quarter.

Carter sank two 3s and scored 10 in the fourth as Bossier pulled out the win.

Bossier (8-9) plays East Beauregard in the first round of the “Doc” Edwards Classic Thursday.

Plain Dealing (5-12) visits Lakeside Thursday.

At Minden, the Crimson Tide rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Jekoye Knowles sank two free throws with .1 seconds left to give Minden the win.

Knowles also tied the game on a drive to the bad with just over 10 seconds left.

The Tigers had a chance to regain the lead but missed a pair of free throws.

Greg Manning and Trey Smith led Benton with 14 points each. Marc Perry scored 10.

Darnell Morris led Minden with 15 points. Knowles had 10.

Benton (8-7), which was coming off a big 71-59 victory over Huntington Monday, plays Northwood on Dec. 28 in the “Doc” Edwards.

Minden (8-3) faces Haughton in the tournament the same day.