High school basketball: Parkway boys, Benton girls advance to Monday’s ‘Doc’ Edwards championship games

The Parkway boys and Benton girls advanced to the championship games of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational sponsored by Willis-Knighton Health System with victories Saturday.

Parkway defeated defending champion Red River 56-51 in the semifinals. The Panthers (9-3) face Huntington (13-4), a 58-41 winner over host Airline, for the title at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Airline.

Benton routed Huntington 70-46, handing the Lady Raiders their first loss, in its semifinal. The Lady Tigers (13-3) play Red River (16-4), a 56-45 winner over Airline, for the championship at 6 Monday.

Action starts Monday at Airline at noon with the girls consolation finals between Green Oaks and Woodlawn. (For the complete schedule, please see below.)

Gabe Larry and Trae Ware led Parkway against Red River (11-5) with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Panthers, who defeated Minden 49-23 in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday, led 26-23 at the half. Red River took a one-point lead into the fourth, but Parkway rallied for the victory.

Taylor Williams, who hit five 3-pointers, paced the Bulldogs with 24 points.

Christian McCoy and Larry had two 3-pointers each for Parkway.

Benton got a big game from Alisa Harris against Huntington (14-1). She hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points.

Qua Chambers scored 11 of her 18 points in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers opened a 20-7 lead. Harris scored 14, including two 3-pointers, in the second quarter. Benton continued its strong defensive effort, outscoring the Lady Raiders 26-7 for a 46-14 halftime lead.

Benton’s Jada Anderson added 13 points.

The Lady Tigers defeated South Beauregard 61-32 in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday. Chambers and Harris scored 10 each.

The Airline boys advanced to the semifinals with a 49-36 victory over Booker T. Washington. Kendrick Caldwell led the Vikings with 17 points. Brayden Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Devin Bilbo led Airline (10-6) against Huntington with 14 points. Caldwell chipped in with 12.

Corinthian Atkins and Michael Moton led the Raiders with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Airline girls downed Homer 61-52 in the quarterfinals. Kayla Hampton paced the Lady Vikings with 18 points. Toria Brocks added 14.

Hampton had 17 against Red River. The Lady Vikings (12-6) couldn’t stop Ma’Kaila Lewis, who poured in 32.

Airline trailed by just three at the half and seven after three quarters.

Red River edged Parkway 54-51 in the quarterfinals. Sh’Diamond McKnight led the Lady Panthers (15-3) with 13 points. Jada Hardy and Tylissa Henderson scored 11 each.

Parkway led 30-18 at the half. Red River cut the lead to two going into the fourth. Lewis led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points.

In other boys games involving parish teams Saturday, Plain Dealing fell to Hornbeck 71-62 and Haughton lost to Lakeview 61-43 in the consolation quarterfinals.

Darrien Perry led Plain Dealing with 20 points. Cedarius Johnson added 17 and Ken Gay 11.

Kentrell Parker hit three 3-pointers and led Haughton with 16 points. Ryan Rimmer knocked down a pair of 3s.

The Bucs led 26-22 at the half, but the Gators dominated the second.

The Plain Dealing girls reached the consolation quarterfinals with a 45-34 victory over Loyola. Dana Wainwright and Niarelle Scott led the Lady Lions with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Plain Dealing lost to Green Oaks in the semifinals.

Monday’s schedule

At Airline

Noon, girls consolation finals, Green Oaks vs. Woodlawn

1:30 p.m., boys consolation finals, Lakeview vs. Captain Shreve

3 p.m., girls third-place game, Airline vs. Huntington

4:30 p.m., boys third-place game, Airline vs. Red River

6 p.m., girls championship game, Benton vs. Red River

7:30 p.m., boys championship game, Parkway vs. Huntington