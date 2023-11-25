High school basketball: Parkway boys, girls win in Little Rock event

The Parkway boys and girls both won in the S.T..R.O.N.G Dandy Dozen tournament Friday in Little Rock, Ark.

The Panthers defeated Little Rock LISA Academy North 67-59. The Lady Panthers defeated Little Rock Central 58-56.

The Parkway boys hit 13 3-pointers. Brhaelyn Brown, named the game’s MVP, made six of them and led the Panthers with 20 points.

Caleb Evans hit four and scored 14. Kaleb Williams and Phat Mayweather had eight points each.

The Panthers sank eight from long range in the first half and led 37-31. Brown hit three of Parkway’s five 3s in the third quarter and the Panthers led 56-48 going into the fourth.

Parkway improved to 3-1 with its third straight victory.

Chloe Larry and Dakota Howard led the Parkway girls with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Howard was named the game’s MVP.

Howard sank two of the Lady Panthers’ four 3-pointers in the first quarter and Parkway led 23-14.

Parkway led 32-29 at the half and 46-43 after three quarters. Larry scored six in the fourth and the Lady Panthers pulled out the victory.

Parkway improved to 3-2 with its third straight victory. Central (4-1) suffered its first loss.