High school basketball: Parkway girls improve to 5-0; Bossier boys end two-game slide

The Parkway Lady Panthers improved to 5-0 with a 74-42 victory over Woodlawn on Friday night at Parkway.

Senior guard Sh’Diamond McKnight led Parkway with 28 points, giving her 46 in the last two games.

Mikaylah Williams and Chloe Larry scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

In boys games, Bossier ended a two-game slide with a 60-43 victory over Marksville in the Alexandria tournament, Parkway fell to Woodlawn 72-61 and Benton lost to 2020 Class B runner-up Simsboro 72-63 in overtime at Simsboro.

At Alexandria, Joseph Manning and Cinco Bryant scored 11 points each to lead Bossier (5-2) Manning knocked down three 3-pointers.

Sedrick Applewhite added nine points and Javon Johnson eight.

The Bearkats started strong and led 22-13 after the first quarter.

At Parkway, Bryce Roberts poured in 28 points to lead the Panthers (2-2).

Quincy Jones added 10.

Parkway fell behind early and trailed 43-27 at the half. Roberts scored nine of his 18 second-half points in the third quarter but the Panthers couldn’t make up any ground.

Donovan Seamster hit six 3-pointers, including three in the third, and led the Knights (7-2) with 28 points.

At Simsboro, Dylan Slaid paced Benton (9-3) with 17 points. Brodie Romero and Ryan Ward scored 13 and 11, respectively.

Jyrell McClendon had nine and Greg Manning eight.

Benton rallied from a 20-11 first-quarter deficit, cutting the lead to one by halftime. Simsboro extended the lead to 45-41 after three.

Slaid scored six in the fourth quarter and Romero hit a 3-pointer and the game went into overtime tied at 57.

Simsboro spent most of the 4-minute overtime period at the free throw line, making 13 of 19. Benton attempted 18 free throws in the game.

The loss was the second in overtime for Benton this season. Simsboro improved to 10-1.