High school basketball: Parkway girls roll to 9-0; Airline girls win third straight

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings both won home games in girls high school basketball action Tuesday night.

Parkway improved to 9-0 with a 93-34 rout of Delhi. Airline extended its winning streak to three with a victory over Homer.

In a boys game, Bossier fell to Madison Prep 75-50 in a battle between two of the state’s top Class 3A programs in the Walker tournament.

At Parkway, 11 Lady Panthers scored in the rout.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 21 points, all in the first three quarters.

Elissa Nicholas scored 12. Sh’Diamond McKnight, Bianca Oliver and Jayla James all had 11. Aniya Russell chipped in 10.

Delhi dropped to 1-5.

At Airline, Toria Brocks scored 18 points and had four rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Vikings (7-9).

Faith Rush had 11 rebounds and eight points.

Homer fell to 2-5.

At Walker, Joseph Manning led Bossier (7-4) with 22 points. Tahj Roots added nine.

The Bearkats led 15-13 after a quarter. But the Chargers took control in the second with a 21-5 run.

Jayce Depron hit five 3-pointers and led Madison Prep (4-0) with 22 points.

Madison Prep lost to Wossman by two points in the Class 3A semifinals last season. Bossier then defeated Wossman by one for the title.

The Chargers won the 3A title in 2018 and 2019.