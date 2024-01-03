High school basketball: Parkway girls roll to another 1-5A victory; Panthers fall to defending champ Southwood in 1-5A opener

High school basketball: Parkway girls roll to another 1-5A victory; Panthers fall...

The Parkway Lady Panthers rolled past the Southwood Lady Cowboys 69-21 in a District 1-5A girls game Tuesday night at Parkway.

In the boys game, Parkway led defending champion Southwood at the half before falling 74-64 in a district opener.

Chloe Larry led eight Lady Panthers who scored with 27 points.

She scored 11 in the first quarter as Parkway rolled to a 22-9 lead.

The Lady Panthers limited the Lady Cowboys to two points in the second quarter and led 41-11 at the half.

Dakota Howard added 13 points and Zara Baker had 10.

Parkway (14-6, 3-0) hosts Gibsland-Coleman Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Southwood dropped to 17-4 and 1-1.

In the boys game, Parkway led 38-36 at the half. But the Cowboys took control in the third, outscoring the Panthers 23-10.

Southwood’s Jeremiah Evans, a 6-foot-8 forward and last season’s District 1-5A MVP, scored 12 in the quarter. He scored 21 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.

Brhaelyn Brown hit six 3-pointers and led Parkway with 22 points.

The Panthers hit 12 3-pointers.

Kaleb Williams had 16 points, including two 3s. Seven other Panthers scored.

Parkway (12-7) hosts Byrd Friday.

Southwood improved to 11-4.

In District 1-5A girls and boys games Wednesday, Airline visits Haughton and Benton hosts Byrd.

The boys games are district openers.

The winner of the Airline-Haughton girls game will be tied with Parkway for the district lead.