High school basketball: Parkway gives new head boys coach first win in David Bryant Memorial Classic

When announcing the Player of the Game winners Saturday at the David Bryant Memorial Classic, Airline Head Coach Eddie Hamilton reminded everyone in the Airline gym that the award didn’t necessarily go the the highest scorer.

They were awarded to the players from each team who represented the character and sportsmanship that David Bryant exhibited throughout his life.

Bryant, a longtime educator and coach in Caddo and Bossier Parishes, passed away in August of 2021 at the age of 57.

Ten games were played in his honor at Airline and BPCC.

His widow Sandra Bryant and sister Shelia Bryant-Dupree, like her brother a former Plain Dealing head basketball coach, was among those close to him on hand Saturday for the games and awards presentations.

The event was sponsored by the Win The Day Foundation.

In the only girls game at Airline, Plain Dealing edged Bossier 33-32. Brianna Newton was Plain Dealing’s Player of the Game and Anijah Hardy was Bossier’s.

In boys games, Evangel Christian defeated Plain Dealing 77-41 in the Lions’ season opener, Green Oaks topped Minden 56-40 and Airline fell to Huntington 73-58.

In a girls game at BPCC, Parkway defeated Woodlawn 53-8.

In boys games, Parkway defeated Booker T. Washington 65-59, Bossier fell to defending District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve 48-41, Benton lost to Woodlawn 58-42 and Calvary Baptist edged Northwood 45-44.

Parkway’s victory over BTW was the first win for new Head Coach Brian Rayner.

Tre’ Fisher led the Panthers (1-1) with 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Chance Snell added 10 and Caleb Evans nine. CJ Mason-Jones led BTW with 20.

Airline fell behind 16-4 against Huntington. The Vikings looked like they were going to get back in it at times, but the Raiders always had an answer.

Tre’von Jackson was named Airline’s Player of the Game and Decedric Webb was named Huntington’s.

Evangel also jumped out to a big early lead against Plain Dealing.

Braylen Clark was named the Eagles’ Player of the Game and Carnez Hillmon was named Plain Dealing’s.

Bossier’s loss to Shreve was its first after four victories.

Tahj Roots, named Bossier’s Player of the Game, led the Bearkats with 16 points. Lakavin Thomas had eight.

EJ McDonald and Jyrin Sowell led the Gators with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Bossier led 25-23 at the half. But the Bearkats went scoreless in the third quarter and Shreve took a six-point lead.

The Gators were 11-of-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. McDonald made all seven of his attempts.

Javon Johnson hit two 3-pointers and Roots scored five points as Bossier tried to rally, but it wasn’t enough.

Fred Benjamin and Johnathan Stokes led Green Oaks with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Mijai Batton led Minden with 10. TJ Grider and Kell Hawk had eight each.