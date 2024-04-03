High school basketball: Parkway sweeps top honors on LSWA’s Class 5A All-State girls team

Non-select Division I state champion Parkway swept the top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State girls basketball team.

Senior guard Chloe Larry was named Outstanding Player and Gloria Williams Coach of the Year. Williams received the honor for the second straight year.

Parkway went 31-6 and repeated as state champion despite losing four starters off the 2022-23 title team, including two-time Miss Basketball Mikaylah Williams.

Larry, the lone returning starter, averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 steals and .4 blocks.

Her halfcourt shot at the buzzer in overtime gave the Lady Panthers a 64-63 victory over No. 1 seed Walker in the semifinals of the playoffs.

Parkway junior Dakota Howard was named to the second team. She averaged 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4.4 steals and .7 blocks.

Haughton sophomore Skylar Branch was named honorable mention.

Haughton senior Bowman Lovell, Airline sophomore Kevin White Jr. and Benton senior Greg Manning were named honorable mention on the boys 5A All-State team.

The teams were selected by a group of sports writers from throughout the state.

BOYS

First Team

Player School Ht. Cl Avg.

Jeremiah Evans Southwood 6-10 Sr. 22.0

Aidan Anding Ruston 6-0 Jr. 14.8

Ahmad Hudson Ruston 6-7 Fr. 14.0

Howard Gaskins Jr. Liberty 6-3 Sr. 16.3

Allen Graves Ponchatoula 6-10 Sr. 20.8

Second Team

Player School Ht. Cl Avg.

Logan Smith Natchitoches Central 6-2 Sr. 18.0

Javonte Thomas Pineville 6-6 Sr. 13.0

Michael Sarver St. Paul’s 6-0 Sr. 23.6

Keith Jones Karr 6-4 Sr. 18.5

Jeremiah Lucas Bonnabel 6-3 Jr. 23.7

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ALLEN GRAVES, PONCHATOULA

COACH OF THE YEAR: BRANDON WHITE, LIBERTY

Honorable mention

Evan Griffin, Central Lafourche; Kylan Billiot, Terrebonne; Jeremiah Puckett, Ouachita; Ke’Vonte Landry, Lafayette High; Jaden Hookfin, Slidell; Matthew Kinzeler, Fontainebleau; Bowman Lovell, Haughton; Kevin White, Airline; Malek Robinson, Liberty; Jaylen Peters, Liberty; Jermichael Millien, St. Amant; Nico Jones, Catholic; Xavier Ferguson ,Zachary; Eli Pichon, Brother Martin; Turner Duncan, St. Augustine, Brewer Nitcher, Jesuit ;Jyrin Sowell, Captain Shreve; Greg Manning, Benton; Chris Coleman, H.L. Bourgeois; Jaylin Johnson, Alexandria; Wayne Randall-Bashay, New Iberia; Noah Brookter, Southside; Mike Parlow, Slidell; Jamal Drewery, Scotlandville; Carleiyon, Joseph, Walker; Jordan Moore, Hahnville.

GIRLS

First Team

Player School Ht. Cl Avg.

Chikae Desdunes Curtis 5-10 So. 17.0

Chloe Larry Parkway 5-7 Sr. 19.4

Imani Daniel Curtis 5-9 Jr. 12.0

Whitney Hart Liberty 6-3 Sr. 21.0

JaMiya Vann Walker 5-8 Sr. 18.8

Second Team

Player School Ht. Cl Avg.

Dakota Howard Parkway 5-11 Jr. 14.9

Jaliyah McWain Ruston 5-3 Sr. 15.0

Alanna Benoit Mandeville 5-8 So. 19.6

Terrin Coffil Chalmette 5-8 Sr. 25.0

Amijah Price Woodlawn 5-8 Jr. 18.4

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHLOE LARRY, PARKWAY

COACH OF THE YEAR: GLORIA WILLIAMS, PARKWAY

Honorable mention

Skylar Branch, Haughton; Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central; Alyssa Chandler, Natchitoches Central; Thamerin Balthazar, Alexandria; Kira Johnson, Lafayette; Cherie Spencer, Northshore; Cass Antoine, Karr; Kaylee Dublin, Chapelle; Koi Ursin, Destrehan; Ty’Reona Sibley, Central; Kennedi Ard, Walker; Zariell Pollard, Thibodaux; He’Shia Brown, Central Lafourche; Zaccheya Jackson, Ruston; Jade Spikes, West Monroe; Markayla Williams, West Monroe; Maleigha James, Barbe; Kay’len Alexander, Southside; Shelcie LeBlanc, Carencro; Eymani Key, Southside; Asia Eaglin, Slidell; Hannah Benoit, Mandeville; Alyssa Hillard, Ponchatoula; Raegan White, Denham Springs; Rhian Comery, St. Amant.