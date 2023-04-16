High school basketball: Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams named Outstanding Player on the LSWA 5A girls All-State team; Gloria Williams named Coach of the Year

High school basketball: Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams named Outstanding Player on the LSWA...

Parkway senior guard Mikaylah Williams has been named the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A girls All-State team for the second straight year.

Williams, an LSU signee, averaged 19 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the regular season. She scored 34 in an 80-57 victory over Ponchatoula in the non-select Division I state championship game.

Gloria Williams, who guided Parkway to the first basketball state championship in school history, was named Class 5A Coach of the Year.

The Lady Panthers finished 30-5 playing a schedule that included some teams consider among the best in the nation.

Parkway junior guard Chloe Larry was named to the second team.

She averaged averaged 15 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals in the regular season.

Benton senior forward Marissa Schoth, Haughton senior forward Sara White and Airline junior guard Paige Marshall were named honorable mention on the girls 5A team.

Airline senior guard Colby O’glee and junior guard Tre’Von Jackson were named honorable mention on the boys 5A team.

LSWA Class 5A All-State teams

BOYS

First Team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Braylan McNeal Ruston 6-5 Sr. 15.2

Dorian Booker Scotlandville 6-11 Sr. 22.1

Brandon Hardy Zachary 6-3 Sr. 21.9

Allen Graves Ponchatoula 6-9 Jr. 19.0

Kohen Rowbatham Northshore 6-1 Jr. 24.0

Second Team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Jonathan Bradshaw Ouachita 6-3 Sr. 15.0

Christian Walker New Iberia 6-0 Sr. 14.6

Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-2 Sr. 17.7

Dennis Hebert Catholic 6-2 Sr. 14.0

Jeremiah Evans Southwood 6-10 Jr. 24.0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DORIAN BOOKER, SCOTLANDVILLE

COACH OF THE YEAR: DERRICK JONES, CATHOLIC

HONORABLE MENTION: Jabbari Barry, Barbe; John Kelly, John Ehret; Turner Duncan, St. Augustine; Jyrin Sowell, Captain Shreve; Colby O’glee, Airline; Trevon Jackson, Airline; Cam Lumar, Hahnville; Jordan Davis, Ouachita; Evyn Goree, Pineville; Ja’quise Richmond, Barbe; Chris Coleman, H.L. Bourgeois; Kylan Billiot, Terrebonne; Evan Griffin, Central Lafourche; Aidan Anding, Ruston; Reese Seichshnaydre, St. Paul’s; Letavian Crockett, St. Amant; C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville; Howard Gaskins, Liberty.

GIRLS

First Team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Mikaylah Manley Barbe 5-8 Sr. 19.1

Mikayah Williams Parkway 6-1 Sr. 19.0

Taylor Jackson Ponchatoula 5-9 Sr. 19.3

Chrysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-9 Sr. 22.5

Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 Sr. 16.8

Second Team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Jasmine Matthews East St. John 5-11 Sr. 25.0

Chloe Larry Parkway 5-9 Jr. 15.0

Jaliyah McWain Ruston 5-5 Jr. 20.0

Imani Daniel John Curtis 5-8 So. 15.9

Whitney Hart Liberty 6-3 Jr. 18.2

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MIKAYLAH WILLIAMS, PARKWAY

COACH OF THE YEAR: GLORIA WILLIAMS, PARKWAY

HONORABLE MENTION: Marissa Schoth, Benton; Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central; Kaysha Hurd, Alexandria; Heaven Jordan, John Curtis; Elizabeth Thompson, Ponchatoula; Chikae Desdunes, John Curtis; Kameira McDonald, Scotlandville; Jade Spikes, Ouachita; Areil Williams, Barbe; Aryana Peak, Thibodaux; Caroline Loupe, Central Lafourche; Alissa O’Dell, Zachary; Thamerin Balthazar, Alexandria; Morgan Elie, Pineville; Deniya Thornton, St. Amant; Alissa O’Dell, Zachary; Kira Johnson, Lafayette High; Sara White, Haughton; Paige Marshall, Airline; Morgan Young, Byrd; Jania Holmes, John Curtis; Baylie Carroll, Chapelle; Nya Miller, Dutchtown; Ja’Miya Vann, Walker.