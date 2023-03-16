High school basketball: Parkway’s Williams, Benton’s Schoth set for state All-Star Game

Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams and Benton’s Marissa Schoth will be members of the West team in the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game Saturday at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville.

The girls game featuring seniors only is set for 1 p.m. The boys game follows at 3.

Parkway senior Makenna Miles and freshman Caleb Evans, the regional champions, will compete for state titles in the 3-point shooting contest.

Williams was the District 1-5A MVP. She led the Lady Panthers to an undefeated district title and the non-select Division I state championship.

The LSU signee also has been named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight year.

She averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals in the regular season.

Schoth was a first-team All-District 1-5A selection. She averaged a double-double 15 points and 11 rebounds. She also averaged 3.4 steals and 3.4 assists.

Airline’s Lyndzee Greene McConathy is serving as the West head coach.