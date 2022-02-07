High school basketball: PCA to host MAIS South 3A tournaments this week

For the first time, Providence Classical Academy is hosting MIdsouth Association of Independent Schools postseason basketball tournaments.

The South 3A boys and girls tournaments begin Tuesday.

However, District 5 champion PCA received a first-round bye into the semifinals of the seven-team boys tournament and won’t see action until Friday night at 7:45.

The Knights (20-6) play the winner between District 4 second-place team WCCA and District 3 third-place Claiborne Academy (10-10). They face off at 4 Wednesday.

In the other first-round boys games, District 5 second-place Prairie View (14-4) plays District 4 third-place Ben’s Ford (3-15) at 6:30 Tuesday, and District 4 champion Discovery Christian (17-5) faces District 5 fourth-place Tallulah Academy at 6:30 Wednesday.

In first-round girls games, District 4 second-place Ben’s Ford (6-12) plays District 3 third-place Prairie View at 5:15 Tuesday, District 4 champion WCCA meets District 5 fourth-place Tallulah Academy at 5:15 Wednesday and District 5 second-place Claiborne Academy plays District 4 third-place Discovery Christian (4-18) at 7:45 Wednesday.

District 5 champion Franklin Academy (13-7) received a first-round bye.

All four semifinal games are Friday. The third-place and championship games are Saturday.

The girls third-place game is at 1, and the boys is at 4.

The girls championship game is at 2:15 and the boys is at 5:15.

The top four teams in each division advance to the 3A state tournament Feb. 15-19 at Greenville (Miss.) Christian.

The MAIS Overall boys and girls tournaments are later this month and early March with games played at individual schools.

Providence Classical won District 5 with a 7-1 record. The Knights are led by Bowman and Paxton Lovell, the sons of former BPCC and current ETBU men’s head coach Chris Lovell.

Cole Thornton, Grant Gordon, Seth Droddy, Jonah Droddy, Blake Guin, Daniel West and Cedric Donald have also been key contributors.

PCA lost in the first round of the South 2A tournament last season.