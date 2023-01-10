High school basketball: Plain Dealing boys, girls fall to Haynesville

The Plain Dealing boys and girls teams fell to Haynesville in District 1-1A play Monday night on the road.

The boys lost 52-47, and the girls lost 48-29.

Carnez Hillmon led the Lions with 14 points. R. Foster added 11. Tyrese Kimble and Elijawon James had nine each.

Haynesville improved to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in district. Plain Dealing dropped to 4-10 and 0-2.

The Plain Dealing girls fell to 6-9 and 1-1. Haynesville improved to 6-13 and 2-0.

The Lions and Lady Lions return to action Tuesday at home against Homer.