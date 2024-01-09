High school basketball: Plain Dealing players shine in losses

Several Plain Dealing players had strong performances in losses to North Webster Monday night in Springhill.

Tyrese Kimble scored 22 points in a 51-46 loss in the boys game.

Jayden Ray added 14 and Jordan Green 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Jakayla Douglas continued her outstanding sophomore season with 18 points in a 50-32 loss in the girls game.

Aniyah Davis led North Webster (10-1) with 24 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Lions and Lady Lions begin District 1-1A play Friday against Magnolia School of Excellence at home.