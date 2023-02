Plain Dealing split District 1-1A games against Glenbrook at home Monday night.

The Lady Lions won 46-37 and the Lions lost 49-39.

The Plan Dealing girls improved to 9-15 overall and 3-6 in district.

Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing boys with 21 points.

Turner McClelland paced Glenbrook (6-15, 3-8) with 16 points.

The Lions dropped to 8-17 and 3-11.