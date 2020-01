Plain Dealing split girls and boys basketball games against North Caddo Thursday night in Vivian.

The girls won 58-35 and the boys lost 79-55.

Dana Wainwright led the Plain Dealing girls with 24 points. Laterrica Stewart added 18.

Plain Dealing, which defeated North Webster 53-11 Tuesday, improved to 7-10.

Cedarius Johnson and Darrien Perry led the Plain Dealing boys with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Kendric Blanks tossed in eight.

The Lions dropped to 5-8.