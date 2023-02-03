High school basketball: Plain Dealing sweeps North Webster

Carnez Hillmon scored 29 points and Tyrese Kimble 21 to lead the Plain Dealing Lions past North Webster 61-56 in a non-district boys game Thursday night in Springhill.

Plain Dealing also won the girls game 39-35.

Hillmon scored 19 in the second half as the Lions held off the Knights. Plain Dealing led 28-23 at the half and 43-42 after three quarters.

Hillmon scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, all from the free throw line. He was 10-of-12. He also hit three 3-pointers in the game,

Kimble scored 12 in the first half.

Avante Curry led North Webster with 15 points. Jasavion Miller added 11.

Plain Dealing hosts Magnolia School of Excellence in a boys District 1-1A game Friday.