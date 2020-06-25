High school basketball: Providence Classical Academy names new head boys, girls coaches

Providence Classical Academy athletic director David Duhon has announced the hiring of boys and girls basketball head coaches.

Trey Pittman has been named boys head coach. Lauren Stinson has been named girls head coach.

Pittman, a longtime local games official, is returning to the high school coaching ranks after a 16-year absence.

In 2004-05 he led the Minden girls to records of 26-8 and 24-9, respectively. The Lady Tiders finished as the district runner-up both seasons.

Before that, he led the Riverdale Academy girls to records of 38-3, 42-1 and 25-12 from 2001-04.

His 2001-02 and 2002-03 teams won district and South A championships. Riverdale was the Class A runner-up in 2003.

Riverdale also became the first Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Class A girls team to win the overall state championship in 2003.

Pittman’s 2003-04 team was the South A runner-up. His five-year record as a head coach was 155-33.

Pittman is a graduate of Plain Dealing Academy and Louisiana Tech.

Stinson was the assistant girls coach at Providence Classical last season and the sixth-grade girls coach the year before.

She played in the Mississippi Private Schools Association (now MAIS) and was selected to the MPSA All-Star game her senior season.

Providence Classical competes in Class A of the MAIS.