The high school basketball season tips off this week.

Airline travels to West Monroe for boys and girls games Monday.

In other girls games Monday, Benton visits Ruston, Haughton is at Lakeview and Plain Dealing visits Loyola.

In a boys game Tuesday, defending non-select Division II state champion Bossier visits Haughton.

In another boys game, Parkway visits Calvary Baptist. In other girls games, Haughton is at Homer and Bossier visits Calvary Baptist.

The Benton boys team begins its season Thursday at Loyola.

Defending non-select Division I girls state champion Parkway begins its season against defending non-select Division II champion Wossman at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic, which Parkway is hosting.

The Plain Dealing boys team begins its season Nov. 21 at Doyline.

The Airline boys and girls teams both have new head coaches, Cedric Washington and Tucker Cox, respectively.

The Airline boys team is coming off an 18-15 season. Washington won’t have two of his top players, second-team All-District 1-5A selection Tre’Von Jackson and Bryson Broom, until the Vikings are finished with the football playoffs.

Cox comes to Airline after having helped Parkway win a state title as an assistant coach. He also helped with the boys team last season.

Senior Paige Marshall and junior Ke’Zyriah Sykes were both honorable mention All-District 1-5A selections last season.

Bossier boys Head Coach Justin Collins won a state championship in his first year last season. With first-team All-Parish senior guard Javon Johnson and 6-foot-5 junior Kerel Woods among the returning players, the Bearkats will be looking to make another run at the title.

The Bossier girls team has a new head coach, Drake Smith. The Lady Kats will be looking to improve after struggling last season.

Second-team Class 5A All-State guard Chloe Larry, who has signed with Tennessee Tech, is the lone starter returning off the Parkway girls’ state championship team. She averaged 15 points per game.

The Lady Panthers add Dakota Howard, who was a first-team All-Parish selection as a freshman. She had to sit out last season after transferring.

Senior guard Jayla James was a contributor was also a contributor last season. Forward Savannah Wilson missed last season after suffering a knee injury.

Second-team All-District guard Brhaelyn Brown, a senior, is back for the Parkway boys. Sophomore guard Kaleb Williams was a starter and key contributor as a freshman.

The Panthers went 11-19 last season and made the playoffs.

Benton boys Head Coach Todd Martinez returns two-time All-District guard Greg Manning off last season’s 9-21 team.

Avery Ryan and Chloe Bailey top the list of returning players on the Benton girls team, which went 20-13 last season and reached the second round of the playoffs.

The Haughton girls team is coming off a 24-11 season. The Lady Bucs reached the second round of the playoffs.

Sophomore Skylar Branch was a second-team All-District selection. She averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Haughton boys team has added Bowman Lovell, a first-team All-Parish selection at Providence Classical Academy last season.

Junior Josh Ross was an honorable mention All-Parish selection.

The Bucs went 13-21 last season.

Plain Dealing is coming off an 8-19 season. Junior guard Tyrese Kimble has been a solid player the last two seasons.

Robby Lockwood has taken over as head coach of the Plain Dealing girls team.

Four starters off last season’s 9-17 are back, including sophomore forward Brianna Newton, last season’s top scorer and a starter since the seventh grade.

Also back are center Jakayla Douglas, forward Javaria Gillam and guard Sanaa “Bug” Lyles.

“We are very young but our three that played AAU have grown up a lot and I expect a lot from them,” Lockwood said. “We have a lot more depth than a year ago and we are trying to play a bit more up tempo while taking advantage of our size.”