High school basketball: Six parish teams advance to ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational quarterfinals

Six Bossier Parish teams advanced to the quarterfinals in the “Doc” Edwards Invitational with first-round victories Wednesday.

In boys games, Bossier defeated Parkway 69-51, Airline downed Loyola 72-63 and Benton defeated Booker T. Washington 46-43.

In girls games, Airline routed Loyola 49-19, Benton rolled past Logansport 60-17 and Haughton dropped St. Mary’s 62-26.

In boys quarterfinal games involving parish teams Thursday, Benton (5-10) faces Bossier (8-5) at Benton and Airline (8-6) takes on Minden (8-9) at Airline. Both games start at 3 p.m.

In the other quarterfinal game, Lakeview (12-4) plays Huntington (10-5) at Airline at noon.

Captain Shreve advanced to the semifinals with a 52-16 victory over Ringgold. Shreve (11-3) had a first-round bye. Ringgold received one when Mansfield dropped out Wednesday.

In girls quarterfinals games involving parish teams, Airline (13-4) plays Hornbeck (13-4) at 1:30 at Airline, Benton (10-6) plays Homer (3-4) at 1:30 at Benton and Haughton (14-4) meets Zwolle (11-8) at noon at Benton.

In the other quarterfinal game, Gibsland-Coleman (16-3) faces Winnfield (7-7) at 1:30 at Cope.

The girls and boys semifinals are set for 6 and 7:30 at Airline and Benton. (See schedule below for potential matchups).

In girls action Wednesday, Airline jumped out to a 15-0 lead against Loyola and cruised to the victory.

Ke’Zyriah Sykes and Rikiyah Taylor led ten Lady Vikings who scored with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Benton also had a fast start against Logansport and led 27-5 after the first quarter.

Marissa Schoth scored eight of her 10 points in the quarter. Chole Bailey had nine points. Maddy Ryan and Avery Ryan scored eight each. Erykah Pepp chipped in seven.

Haughton didn’t get off to a fast start against St. Mary’s. The score was tied at 8 after a quarter.

But the Lady Bucs got going in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 28-7.

Bella Hammond and Skylar Branch led Haughton with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Abbie Hooper added nine and Aniya Hill eight.

Samora Sampson scored 32 in Gibsland-Coleman’s win.

In boys action, Tahj Roots poured in 22 points to lead Bossier past Parkway.

Javon Johnson scored 15. Kerel Woods had 11 and Lakavin Thomas 10.

Brhaelyn Brown and Kaleb Williams led Parkway with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

The game was tied at 12 after a quarter and the Bearkats led 31-25 at the half.

Bossier extended the lead to 49-37 after three quarters.

Johnson and Roots scored six each in the fourth quarter and Woods had five. Roots hit all four of his free throws.

Greg Manning led Benton past BTW with 18 points. Trey Smith scored 12.

Colby O’Glee and Kevin White Jr. Scored 21 each in Airline’s victory.

Tre’Von Jackson added 12 and Jeremiah Blaze 11.

Clifton Jones had 24 points in Lakeview’s win.

Wednesday’s results

Boys

First round

Airline 72, Loyola 63

Minden 62, Hornbeck 47

Lakeview 55, Northwood 39

Huntington 70, Gibsland-Coleman 46

Benton 46, BTW 43

Bossier 69, Parkway 51

Quarterfinals

Captain Shreve 52, Ringgold 16

Girls

First round

Airline 49, Loyola 19

Hornbeck 56, Haynesville 26

Gibsland-Coleman 59, Byrd 53

Winnfield 54, Minden 45

Benton 60, Logansport 17

Homer 41, BTW 39

Haughton 62, St. Mary’s 26

Zwolle def. Northwood

Thursday’s games

Boys

Winners’ bracket

Quarterfinals

Airline vs. Minden, 3 (Airline)

Lakeview vs. Huntington, noon (Airline)

Benton vs. Bossier, 3 (Benton)

Semifinals

Airline-Minden winner vs. Lakeview-Huntington winner, 7:30 (Airline)

Benton vs Bossier winner vs. Captain Shreve, 7:30 (Benton)

Consolation

Quarterfinals

Loyola vs. Hornbeck, 9 a.m. (Airline)

Northwood vs. Gibsland-Coleman, noon (Cope)

BTW vs. Parkway, 10:30 a.m. (Benton)

Semifinals

Loyola-Hornbeck winner vs. Lakeview-Gibsland-Coleman winner, 6 (Copej

BTW-Parkway winner vs Ringgold, 4:30 (Airline)

Girls

Winners’ bracket

Quarterfinals

Airline vs. Hornbeck, 1:30 (Airline)

Gibsland-Coleman vs. Winnfield, 1:30 (Cope)

Benton vs. Homer, 1:30 (Benton)

Haughton vs. Zwolle, noon (Benton)

Semifinals

Airline-Hornbeck winner vs. Gibsland-Coleman-Winnfield winner, 6 (Airline)

Benton-Homer winner vs. Haughton-Zwolle winner, 6 (Benton)

Consolation

Quarterfinals

Loyola vs. Haynesville, 10:30 a.m. (Airline)

Byrd vs. Minden, 9 a.m. (Cope)

Loyola vs. BTW, 10:30 a.m. (Cope)

St Mary’s vs. Northwood, 9 a.m. (Benton)

Semifinals

Loyola-Haynesville winner vs. Byrd-Minden winner, 4:30 (Cope)

Logansport-BTW winner vs St. Mary’s-Northwood winner, 4:30 (Benton)