High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 24; this week's games

High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 24; this week’s games

By
Russell Hedges
-
24
0

District 1-5A

BOYS

District Overall

Captain Shreve 5-1 16-5

Southwood 5-1 12-12

Natchitoches Central 5-1 15-4

Airline 3-3 9-8

Byrd 3-3 10-8

Benton 2-4 9-17

Haughton 1-5 13-9

Parkway 0-6 5-12

Tuesday’s games

Benton at Airline

Haughton at Captain Shreve 

Natchitoches Central at Parkway

Southwood at Byrd 

Friday’s games 

Airline at Natchitoches Central 

Benton at Parkway 

Byrd at Haughton 

Southwood at Captain Shreve 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Parkway 8-0 23-2

Airline 5-3 19-9

Southwood 5-3 15-8

Natchitoches Central 4-4 13-10

Benton 4-4 17-8

Captain Shreve 3-5 10-9

Haughton 3-5 13-9

Byrd 0-8 11-9

Tuesday’s games

Benton at Airline

Haughton at Captain Shreve 

Natchitoches Central at Parkway

Southwood at Byrd 

Friday’s games 

Airline at Natchitoches Central 

Benton at Parkway 

Byrd at Haughton 

Southwood at Captain Shreve 

District 1-3A

BOYS

District Overall 

Bossier 3-0 17-6

Mansfield 1-0 8-6

Loyola 2-1 10-12

Green Oaks 0-2 7-13

North Webster 0-3 7-14

Tuesday’s games

Woodlawn at Bossier

Loyola at Mansfield 

Green Oaks at North Webster 

Friday’s games 

North Webster at Bossier 

Green Oaks at Loyola 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Loyola 3-0 10-9

Bossier 2-2 5-12

Mansfield 1-0 13-5

North Webster 0-2 3-12

Green Oaks 0-3 2-18

Tuesday’s games

Woodlawn at Bossier

Loyola at Mansfield 

Green Oaks at North Webster 

Friday’s games 

North Webster at Bossier 

Green Oaks at Loyola 

District 1-1A

BOYS 

District Overall

Lincoln Prep 3-0 18-6

Calvary Baptist 2-0 12-7

Haynesville 1-0 1-10

Homer 2-1 4-7

Ringgold 1-1 9-13

Magnolia School 0-0 1-13

Arcadia 0-2 4-13

Glenbrook 0-3 4-9

Plain Dealing 0-4 1-15

Tuesday’s games 

Homer at Arcadia 

Lincoln Prep at Calvary Baptist 

Ringgold at Haynesville 

Friday’s games

Calvary Baptist at Homer

Haynesville at Glenbrook 

Ringgold at Plain Dealing

GIRLS 

District Overall

Homer 3-0 10-7

Arcadia 3-0 12-9

Lincoln Prep 1-0 2-11

Calvary Baptist 1-1 6-7

Plain Dealing 1-2 8-13

Glenbrook 0-2 6-8

Haynesville 0-2 6-15

Ringgold 0-2 2-18

Tuesday’s games 

Homer at Arcadia 

Lincoln Prep at Calvary Baptist 

Ringgold at Haynesville 

Friday’s games

Calvary Baptist at Homer

Haynesville at Glenbrook 

Ringgold at Plain Dealing

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.

Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

