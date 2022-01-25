High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 24; this week’s games

District 1-5A
BOYS
District Overall
Captain Shreve 5-1 16-5
Southwood 5-1 12-12
Natchitoches Central 5-1 15-4
Airline 3-3 9-8
Byrd 3-3 10-8
Benton 2-4 9-17
Haughton 1-5 13-9
Parkway 0-6 5-12
Tuesday’s games
Benton at Airline
Haughton at Captain Shreve
Natchitoches Central at Parkway
Southwood at Byrd
Friday’s games
Airline at Natchitoches Central
Benton at Parkway
Byrd at Haughton
Southwood at Captain Shreve
GIRLS
District Overall
Parkway 8-0 23-2
Airline 5-3 19-9
Southwood 5-3 15-8
Natchitoches Central 4-4 13-10
Benton 4-4 17-8
Captain Shreve 3-5 10-9
Haughton 3-5 13-9
Byrd 0-8 11-9
Tuesday’s games
Benton at Airline
Haughton at Captain Shreve
Natchitoches Central at Parkway
Southwood at Byrd
Friday’s games
Airline at Natchitoches Central
Benton at Parkway
Byrd at Haughton
Southwood at Captain Shreve
District 1-3A
BOYS
District Overall
Bossier 3-0 17-6
Mansfield 1-0 8-6
Loyola 2-1 10-12
Green Oaks 0-2 7-13
North Webster 0-3 7-14
Tuesday’s games
Woodlawn at Bossier
Loyola at Mansfield
Green Oaks at North Webster
Friday’s games
North Webster at Bossier
Green Oaks at Loyola
GIRLS
District Overall
Loyola 3-0 10-9
Bossier 2-2 5-12
Mansfield 1-0 13-5
North Webster 0-2 3-12
Green Oaks 0-3 2-18
Tuesday’s games
Woodlawn at Bossier
Loyola at Mansfield
Green Oaks at North Webster
Friday’s games
North Webster at Bossier
Green Oaks at Loyola
District 1-1A
BOYS
District Overall
Lincoln Prep 3-0 18-6
Calvary Baptist 2-0 12-7
Haynesville 1-0 1-10
Homer 2-1 4-7
Ringgold 1-1 9-13
Magnolia School 0-0 1-13
Arcadia 0-2 4-13
Glenbrook 0-3 4-9
Plain Dealing 0-4 1-15
Tuesday’s games
Homer at Arcadia
Lincoln Prep at Calvary Baptist
Ringgold at Haynesville
Friday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Homer
Haynesville at Glenbrook
Ringgold at Plain Dealing
GIRLS
District Overall
Homer 3-0 10-7
Arcadia 3-0 12-9
Lincoln Prep 1-0 2-11
Calvary Baptist 1-1 6-7
Plain Dealing 1-2 8-13
Glenbrook 0-2 6-8
Haynesville 0-2 6-15
Ringgold 0-2 2-18
Tuesday’s games
Homer at Arcadia
Lincoln Prep at Calvary Baptist
Ringgold at Haynesville
Friday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Homer
Haynesville at Glenbrook
Ringgold at Plain Dealing
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.