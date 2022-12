High school basketball: This week’s schedule (Dec. 5-10)

Boys

Monday

Providence Classical Academy at Word of God

Tuesday

Airline at Minden, 7:30

Mansfield at Benton, 7

Bossier at Ouachita Parish, 7

Haughton at Northwood, 7

Parkway at Northwood-Lena, 7:30

Thursday

Riverfield at Providence Classical Academy

Parkway Invitational (Red River vs. Plain Dealing, 3:30; Evangel Christian vs. Green Oaks, 5; Parkway vs. Lakeside, 6:30; Airline vs. Haughton, 8)

Chalmette tournament (Benton)

Friday

Parkway Invitational

Chalmette tournament (Benton)

Saturday

Parkway Invitational

Chalmette tournament (Benton)

Girls

Monday

Bossier at Haughton, 6

Providence Classical Academy at Word of God

Tuesday

Airline at Minden, 6

Mansfield at Benton, 6

Bossier at Captain Shreve, 6

Haughton at Northwood, 6

Parkway at Northwood-Lena, 6

Riverfield at Providence Classical Academy

Thursday

Doyline tournament (Airline)

West Ouachita tournament (Benton, Parkway)

Cedar Creek tournament (Haughton)

Friday

Bossier at Mansfield, 6:30

Central at Providence Classical Academy

Doyline tournament (Airline)

West Ouachita tournament (Benton, Parkway)

Cedar Creek tournament (Haughton)

Saturday

Doyline tournament (Airline)

West Ouachita tournament (Benton, Parkway)

Cedar Creek tournament (Haughton)