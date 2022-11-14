High school basketball: This week’s schedule (Nov. 14-20)

Boys

Monday

West Monroe at Airline, 6

Evangel Christian at Haughton, 7

Tuesday

Haughton at Bossier

Union Christian at Providence Classical Academy

Thursday

Airline at Ruston, 6

Loyola at Benton, 6

Saline tournament (Haughton)

Friday

Saline tournament (Haughton)

WCCA Shootout (Providence Classical Academy)

Saturday

Saline tournament (Haughton)

WCCA Shootout (Providence Classical Academy)

Girls

Monday

Ruston at Benton, 6

Loyola at Plain Dealing, 6

Tuesday

Airline at Bossier, 6

Homer at Haughton, 6

Parkway at Wossman, 6

Woodlawn at Plain Dealing, 6

Union Christian at Providence Classical Academy

Wednesday

Battle on the Hardwood Classic (See schedule below)

Thursday

Battle on the Hardwood Classic

Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)

Friday

Battle on the Hardwood Classic

Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)

Saturday

Battle on the Hardwood Classic

Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)

Battle on the Hardwood Classic

At Parkway

Wednesday

Main Gym

Airline vs. Delhi, 4

Wossman vs. Natchitoches Central, 5:30

Mansfield vs. Haynesville, 7

Auxiliary Gym

Bossier vs. Plain Dealing, 4

Airline vs. Homer

Thursday

Main Gym

Benton vs. Woodlawn, 3:30

Airline vs. Northwood-Lens, 5

Homer vs. Captain Shreve, 6:30

Wossman vs. Warren Easton, 8

Auxiliary Gym

Natchitoches Central vs. Bossier, 5

Friday

Main Gym

Captain Shreve vs. Northwood-Lena, 3:30

Benton vs. Wossman, 5

Huntington vs. Warren Easton, 6:30

Parkway vs. LaGrange, 8

Auxiliary Gym

Plain Dealing vs. Delhi, 3:30

Mansfield vs. Natchitoches Central, 5

Woodlawn vs. Southwood, 6:30

Saturday

Main Gym

Bossier vs. Haynesville, 9 a.m,

Parkway vs. Warren Easton, 10:30 a.m.

LaGrange vs. Huntington, noon

Benton vs. Brusly, 1:30

Auxiliary Gym

Delhi vs. Captain Shreve, 10:30 a.m.

Haynesville vs. Southwood, noon