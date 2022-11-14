High school basketball: This week’s schedule (Nov. 14-20)

Boys
Monday
West Monroe at Airline, 6
Evangel Christian at Haughton, 7
Tuesday
Haughton at Bossier
Union Christian at Providence Classical Academy
Thursday
Airline at Ruston, 6
Loyola at Benton, 6
Saline tournament (Haughton)
Friday
Saline tournament (Haughton)
WCCA Shootout (Providence Classical Academy)
Saturday
Saline tournament (Haughton)
WCCA Shootout (Providence Classical Academy)
Girls
Monday
Ruston at Benton, 6
Loyola at Plain Dealing, 6
Tuesday
Airline at Bossier, 6
Homer at Haughton, 6
Parkway at Wossman, 6
Woodlawn at Plain Dealing, 6
Union Christian at Providence Classical Academy
Wednesday
Battle on the Hardwood Classic (See schedule below)
Thursday
Battle on the Hardwood Classic
Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)
Friday
Battle on the Hardwood Classic
Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)
Saturday
Battle on the Hardwood Classic
Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)
Battle on the Hardwood Classic
At Parkway
Wednesday
Main Gym
Airline vs. Delhi, 4
Wossman vs. Natchitoches Central, 5:30
Mansfield vs. Haynesville, 7
Auxiliary Gym
Bossier vs. Plain Dealing, 4
Airline vs. Homer
Thursday
Main Gym
Benton vs. Woodlawn, 3:30
Airline vs. Northwood-Lens, 5
Homer vs. Captain Shreve, 6:30
Wossman vs. Warren Easton, 8
Auxiliary Gym
Natchitoches Central vs. Bossier, 5
Friday
Main Gym
Captain Shreve vs. Northwood-Lena, 3:30
Benton vs. Wossman, 5
Huntington vs. Warren Easton, 6:30
Parkway vs. LaGrange, 8
Auxiliary Gym
Plain Dealing vs. Delhi, 3:30
Mansfield vs. Natchitoches Central, 5
Woodlawn vs. Southwood, 6:30
Saturday
Main Gym
Bossier vs. Haynesville, 9 a.m,
Parkway vs. Warren Easton, 10:30 a.m.
LaGrange vs. Huntington, noon
Benton vs. Brusly, 1:30
Auxiliary Gym
Delhi vs. Captain Shreve, 10:30 a.m.
Haynesville vs. Southwood, noon