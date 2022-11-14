Home Sports-Free High school basketball: This week’s schedule (Nov. 14-20)

High school basketball: This week's schedule (Nov. 14-20)

Boys

Monday 

West Monroe at Airline, 6

Evangel Christian at Haughton, 7

Tuesday 

Haughton at Bossier 

Union Christian at Providence Classical Academy 

Thursday 

Airline at Ruston, 6

Loyola at Benton, 6

Saline tournament (Haughton)

Friday 

Saline tournament (Haughton)

WCCA Shootout (Providence Classical Academy)

Saturday 

Saline tournament (Haughton)

WCCA Shootout (Providence Classical Academy)

Girls 

Monday 

Ruston at Benton, 6

Loyola at Plain Dealing, 6

Tuesday 

Airline at Bossier, 6

Homer at Haughton, 6

Parkway at Wossman, 6

Woodlawn at Plain Dealing, 6

Union Christian at Providence Classical Academy 

Wednesday 

Battle on the Hardwood Classic (See schedule below)

Thursday 

Battle on the Hardwood Classic 

Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)

Friday 

Battle on the Hardwood Classic 

Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)

Saturday

Battle on the Hardwood Classic 

Queen City, Texas, tournament (Providence Classical Academy)

Battle on the Hardwood Classic 

At Parkway

Wednesday 

Main Gym

Airline vs. Delhi, 4

Wossman vs. Natchitoches Central, 5:30

Mansfield vs. Haynesville, 7

Auxiliary Gym

Bossier vs. Plain Dealing, 4

Airline vs. Homer

Thursday 

Main Gym

Benton vs. Woodlawn, 3:30

Airline vs. Northwood-Lens, 5

Homer vs. Captain Shreve, 6:30

Wossman vs. Warren Easton, 8

Auxiliary Gym 

Natchitoches Central vs. Bossier, 5

Friday 

Main Gym 

Captain Shreve vs. Northwood-Lena, 3:30

Benton vs. Wossman, 5

Huntington vs. Warren Easton, 6:30

Parkway vs. LaGrange, 8

Auxiliary Gym 

Plain Dealing vs. Delhi, 3:30

Mansfield vs. Natchitoches Central, 5

Woodlawn vs. Southwood, 6:30

Saturday 

Main Gym 

Bossier vs. Haynesville, 9 a.m,

Parkway vs. Warren Easton, 10:30 a.m.

LaGrange vs. Huntington, noon

Benton vs. Brusly, 1:30

Auxiliary Gym 

Delhi vs. Captain Shreve, 10:30 a.m.

Haynesville vs. Southwood, noon

