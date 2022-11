By

High school basketball: This week’s schedule (Nov. 28-Dec. 3)

Boys

Monday

Benton at West Monroe, 7

Tuesday

Airline at Northwood, 7:30

Bossier at Ruston, 7:30

Haughton at North Caddo, 7:30

Gibsland-Coleman at Parkway, 7:30

Plain Dealing at North DeSoto, 7:30

Marshall Christian at Providence Classical Academy

Thursday

Hamilton Christian Invitational (Bossier vs. St. Thomas More, 5:30)

Wednesday

Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational (Minden vs. Byrd, 5:15; Evangel Christian vs. Parkway, 6:30; Haughton vs. Plain Dealing, 7:45

Thursday

Westside Christian at Providence Classical Academy

Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational (Plain Dealing vs. Byrd, 5; Parkway vs. Minden, 6:15; Haughton vs. Evangel Christian, 7:30)

Friday

Simsboro at Airline, 6:30

Providence Classical Academy at Union Christian

Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational (Minden vs. Plain Dealing, 5; Byrd vs. Evangel Christian, 6:15; Haughton vs. Parkway, 7:30

Hamilton Christian Invitational (Bossier)

Saturday

Airline at Texas High, 7:30

Hamilton Christian Invitational (Bossier)

Girls

Monday

Benton at West Monroe, 5:30

Tuesday

Airline at Northwood, 6

Bossier at Ruston, 6

Haughton at Haynesville, 6

Gibsland-Coleman at Parkway, 6

Plain Dealing at North DeSoto, 6

Marshall Christian at Providence Classical Academy

Wednesday

Hamilton Christian tournament (Parkway vs. Jennings, 8:30)

Thursday

Westside Christian at Providence Classical Academy

Quitman tournament (Airline)

Denham Springs tournament (Benton)

Hamilton Christian tournament (Parkway)

Northwood tournament (Plain Dealing)

Friday

Providence Classical Academy at Union Christian

Quitman tournament (Airline)

Denham Springs tournament (Benton)

Hamilton Christian tournament (Parkway)

Northwood tournament (Plain Dealing)

Saturday

Quitman tournament (Airline)

Denham Springs tournament (Benton)

Hamilton Christian tournament (Parkway)

Ouachita Parish tournament (Haughton)

Northwood tournament (Plain Dealing)