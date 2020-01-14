High school bowling: Airline boys and girls, Bossier boys win as season begins

The high school bowling season got underway Monday at All-Star Lanes.

In boys matches, Airline defeated Haughton 17-10, Bossier downed Parkway 22-5 and Byrd defeated Benton 16-11.

In girls matches, Loyola topped Parkway 25-2, Byrd downed Bossier 23-2 and Airline defeated Benton 27-0.

Paris Mendones led all bowlers with a 613 series, including a 236 game, in the Airline girls’ victory. Trista Quinley had a high game of 173 and Jayda Ellison bowled a 162.

Caitlin Lawrence led Benton with a 421 series and 169 game.

Bailee Elliott led Parkway with a 357 series, including a 154 game.

Mackenzy Metts had Bossier’s high series of 337. Karlie Jackson bowled the team’s high game of 154.

Max Mendones led the Airline boys with a high game of 232 and series of 532. Gage Moore and Chris Kouba had high games of 190 and 183, respectively.

Austin Patton led Haughton with a 531 high series. Jakeb Cilliuffo had the Bucs’ high game of 185. Patton bowled a 183 and Colin Gardner a 172.

Cody Dean led Bossier with a 159 high game and 440 series. Moses Thomas had a high game of 140.

Brayden Haddock led Parkway with a 116 high game and 335 series.

Benton’s Zachary Roden had a 525 series, including a 180. Jacob Gafnea had the Tigers’ high game of 182. Nicklaus Jordan bowled a 160.

