High school bowling: Airline girls, boys keep perfect records intact

The Airline girls and boys teams both remained undefeated with victories Monday at Holiday Lanes.
The Lady Vikings defeated Benton 24-3, and the Vikings downed Loyola College Prep.
The Airline girls improved to 5-0 and the boys to 4-0.
The Haughton boys also picked up a victory, defeating Bossier 25-2.
Trista Quinley led the Airline girls with a 622 series. Her high game was 223.
Airline’s Paris Mendones and Jayda Ellison had high games of 190 and 171, respectively.
Benton’s Caitlin Lawrence almost matched Quinley’s high game with a 220. Alexa Guajardo bowled a high game of 165 and Michaela Celichowski had a 146.
Chris Kouba led the Airline boys with a 243 high game as part of a 591 series. Max Moore bowled a high game of 189 and Gage Moore had a 180.
Cade Silba paced Haughton with a 508 series and 195 game. Jakeb Cilluffo bowled a 181 and Tyler Eggleton had a 144.
Wali Mantaqim topped Bossier with a 354 series including a 128.
In another boys match, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 17-10.
Zachary Roden paced the Tigers with a 460 series and 181 game. Brayden Vickers had a high game of 177, and Ben Miller bowled a 150.
Shreve’s Jaylon Jackson had a 697 series, including a 247.
NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes