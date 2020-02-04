High school bowling: Airline girls, boys keep perfect records intact

The Airline girls and boys teams both remained undefeated with victories Monday at Holiday Lanes.

The Lady Vikings defeated Benton 24-3, and the Vikings downed Loyola College Prep.

The Airline girls improved to 5-0 and the boys to 4-0.

The Haughton boys also picked up a victory, defeating Bossier 25-2.

Trista Quinley led the Airline girls with a 622 series. Her high game was 223.

Airline’s Paris Mendones and Jayda Ellison had high games of 190 and 171, respectively.

Benton’s Caitlin Lawrence almost matched Quinley’s high game with a 220. Alexa Guajardo bowled a high game of 165 and Michaela Celichowski had a 146.

Chris Kouba led the Airline boys with a 243 high game as part of a 591 series. Max Moore bowled a high game of 189 and Gage Moore had a 180.

Cade Silba paced Haughton with a 508 series and 195 game. Jakeb Cilluffo bowled a 181 and Tyler Eggleton had a 144.

Wali Mantaqim topped Bossier with a 354 series including a 128.

In another boys match, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 17-10.

Zachary Roden paced the Tigers with a 460 series and 181 game. Brayden Vickers had a high game of 177, and Ben Miller bowled a 150.

Shreve’s Jaylon Jackson had a 697 series, including a 247.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes

