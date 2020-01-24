High school bowling: Airline girls improve to 3-0 with 200-plus games; Silba leads Haughton

Three bowlers had 200-plus games as the Airline girls team improved to 3-0 with a 25-2 victory over Byrd Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

Paris Mendones bowled a 219, Trista Quinley a 211 and LaBresha Lars a 201. Quinley had the team’s high series of 608, her second straight 600-plus series.

Haughton’s Cade Silba had a high game of 229 and series of 610 in a 23-4 boys victory over Minden. Austin Patton bowled a 216 and Brandon Pritchett 175.

In another girls match, Benton defeated Parkway by a 27-0 forfeit.

Caitlin Lawrence led Benton with a 177 high game and 487 series. Michaela Celichowski had a 143.

In another boys match, Byrd defeated Parkway 26-1. Brayden Haddock led Parkway with a 142 high game and 376 series.

Ashton Chrisman led Byrd with a 195 high game and 514 series.

In a boys match at All Star Lanes on Wednesday, Captain Shreve defeated Parkway 27-0.

Haddock had a 128 high game and 338 series. Jaylon Jackson led Shreve with a 179 high game and 509 series.

In other news, Airline’s Mendones and Shreve’s Jackson have earned the titles of Miss and Mr. Geaux Bowling for having the highest averages during the first week of the season.

They will ride in the fourth annual Fat Tuesday Children’s Parade Feb. 25 at Pierre Bossier Mall.

— Results and featured photo of Paris Mendones and Jaylon Jackson courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

