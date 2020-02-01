High school bowling: Airline girls stay undefeated; Benton girls, Bossier girls, Haughton boys win

The Airline girls team remained undefeated with a 17-10 victory over Loyola College Prep Thursday at Holiday Lanes.

Trista Quinley led the Lady Vikings (4-0) with a high series of 546, including a 190 game. Jayda Ellison had Airline’s high game of 204. LaBresha Lars had a high game of 185.

Loyola’s Aubrey Bailes put some pressure on the Lady Vikings with a 572 series, including a 203 game.

In other girls matches, Benton downed Byrd 17-10 and Bossier defeated Parkway 15-12.

In boys matches Thursday, Haughton defeated Loyola 23-4 and Bossier fell to Minden 25-2.

In a boys match Wednesday, Captain Shreve defeated Bossier 25.5-1.5.

Caitlin Lawrence led the Benton girls with a 542 high series and 201 game. Michaela Celichowski bowled a 178 high game and Alexa Guajardo had a 140.

Breeana Lewis led Bossier with a 423 series and 160 game. Karlie Jackson and Machenzy Metts both had 125 high games.

Aysia Evans led Parkway with a 334 series and 133 game. Bailee Elliott and Kiya Burton both had 131 high games.

Austin Patton has Haughton’s high series in the boys win over Loyola with a 509. Cade Silba had the Bucs’ high game of 203. Colin Gardner bowled a 161.

Moses Thomas led Bossier against Minden with a 333 series and 125 game.

Thomas had a 183 game in a 370 series against Shreve. Coleman Beeson bowled a 131.

Shreve’s Jaylon Jackson, who bowled a 300 in a Grand Prix tournament last weekend in Baton Rouge, came within nine pins of a 700 series. His high game was 232.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.

