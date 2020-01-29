High school bowling: Airline, Haughton, Benton boys win

Airline, Haughton and Benton posted boys victories Monday at Holiday Lanes.

Airline topped Bossiet 27-0, Haughton downed Parkway 25-2 and Benton defeated Minden 23-4.

In girls matches, Byrd defeated Parkway 26-1 and Loyola College Prep defeated Bossier 25-2.

Airline’s Chris Koube bowled a 627 series that included a high game of 236. Max Mendones bowled a high game of 205 and Gage Moore had a 170.

Coleman Beeson had Bossier’s high game of 138 and high series.

Austin Patton led Haughton with a 554 series and 211 game. Jakeb Cilluffo had a 162 high game and Colin Gardner had a 157.

Zach Posey led Parkway with a 399 series and 159 game.

Jacob Gafnea paced Benton with a 506 series and 169 game. Ben Miller bowled a 161 and Zach Roden a 143.

Karlie Jackson led the Bossier girls with a 434 series and 158 game.

Aysia Evans led Parkway with a 311 series and 113 game.

