High school bowling: Airline, Parkway win as season gets underway

Airline and Parkway were winners as the high school bowling season got underway Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys matches, Airline defeated Benton 19-8 and Parkway defeated Loyola 17-10.

In a girls match, Airline fell to Loyola 19-8.

Chris Kouba led the Airline boys with a 595 series. Price Metzger bowled a 488 and Peyton Metzger had a 364.

Jack Perrett led Benton with a 549 series. Benjamin Miller had a 537 and Richard Lawrence a 467.

Anna Grace paced Parkway with a 403 series. Zach Posey had the Panthers’ high game with a 178. Grace’s high game was 160. Devyn Fulghum bowled a 134.

LaBresha Lars led the Airline girls with a 501 series, including a high game of 190. Rebekah Gathright bowled a high game of 151 and Madison Scott had a 138.