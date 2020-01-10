High school bowling: Airline sweeps varsity divisions in jamboree; regular season starts Monday

Airline swept the boys and girls titles in the annual high school bowling jamboree Thursday at All-Star Lanes.

The format was four Baker games.

Airline posted a score of 523 (163-188-172) in the boys division. Haughton finished second with 411 (123-123-165). Benton was third with 400 (126-166-108).

Airline scored 414 (169-148-97) in the girls division. Byrd was second with 328 (100-91-137). Loyola finished third with 324 (109-118-97).

Haughton won the JV division with 327 (111-99-117). Captain Shreve was second with 316 (102-95-119).

The regular season starts Monday.