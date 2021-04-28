High school bowling: Airline’s Paris Mendones finishes fourth in state singles tournament

Airline’s Paris Mendones finished fourth in the LHSAA girls singles state tournament held Tuesday at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

Mendones bowled a four-game series of 234-199-160-204–797. Jayden Hauck of Hammond won with a 247-231-228-200–906.

Jordan Wingerter of St. Joseph’s Academy was second with a 168-255-213-200–836. Laney Sasso of Academy of Our Lady finished third with a 167-168-256-237–828.

Mendones’ season average of 203 ranked seventh among the competitors.

NOTE: Results taken from top 15 finishers in the girls and boys divisions published in the Baton Rouge Advocate. The story will be updated when all results are available. Coaches may report individual bowlers’ results (scores, place finished) to rhedges@bossierpress.com.